CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Local news has significant local impacts.

Regarding newspapers, from 2019 to 2022, 360 small-town newspapers closed up shop.

This often means underserved areas are left without a voice, and officials are not held accountable.

In the early 2000s, the same story started to play out in Cheraw, South Carolina, until some local people stepped up.

It’s a blur from start to finish, but the words perfectly fit into columns, and the pages are folded with precision. Just outside of Cheraw, the modern-day printing press is already rolling. The room smells of paper and ink, and the machine is so loud many wear earplugs.

“A lot of communities are losing their local paper,” said Jane Pigg.

Jane proudly describes herself as a journalist, going back to the fourth grade when she made her radio debut.

“I found out I can talk faster than I can type, so I believe I’ll do broadcast,” laughed Jane.

Cheraw had a hometown paper for many years until everything slowed down in the early 2000s, and the paper was sold.

“They got rid of people who had been with them, 20 years, 30 years, a long time,” remembered Jane.

It’s a crisis across the country, but this story in Cheraw doesn’t have the typical ending.

Because… there’s Jane.

And Joan Yates.

“The residents of the county are creating the history of the county, but we are preserving it,” said Joan.

The two of them, along with the journalists let go, got together one day and decided it was up to them to form a newspaper.

The paper was printed within a month or so of that meeting, and a new newspaper started in town.

“The stories that we tell are your stories,” said Joan, the paper’s editor.

“Because there’s information in a local community newspaper that you will not find anywhere else,” said Jane, who owns the paper and the radio station in Cheraw.

The stories are printed weekly on a paper with a name that does exactly what a paper is meant to do.

“People say, oh, I can never remember the name of the newspaper. We just say, ‘it’s the link!'” laughed Joan.

“The link, It’s like a link,” Jane said, smiling. “You’re all linked up, and the newspaper brings everything together.”

Some may call it old school, but the columns are full of a sense of home for the writers and the people they write about.

‘The Link‘ is celebrating 15 years in business this year.