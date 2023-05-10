DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s often assumed that Main Street is the heart of any hometown. But in Davidson, the true heart can be found behind two red doors.

“Can I help you?” asked Diane Means, while emerging from the Ada Jenkins Center.

It’s not been 23 years yet, but Diane said it is close.

“So like 22 years and 10 months,” laughed Diane. “I’ve said lately, I feel like my job is to be a honeybee, here’s what I heard over there… here’s what I heard of there.”

She’s known as ‘Miss Diane’ over at Ada Jenkins.

The community center in Davidson has become exactly that – a place for everyone. It’s a vital resource for medical services, education and recreation for those in need throughout the north Mecklenburg area.

Jenkins was a formidable woman who raised money back in the 1930s to build a school for African American children after their other school had burned down.

Since then, it’s been the place for many inspiring people.

“I really wanted to share a picture, this loving, lovely lady. This is Miss Mary Lewis Archie,” said Diane, holding up a photo. “She really did treat me like a granddaughter.”

The floors still creak as they did back when Diane started 22 years and 10 months ago, but a lot has changed here.

“I have definitely seen the little yellow finches — they’re really sweet and cute,” pointed out Diane.

The gym has been redone. An addition has been added to the back, including the name of the center that’s proudly displayed.

“I remember coming up the hill and seeing the name,” said Diane. “It was really moving for me. You knew from down the hill, this was the Ada Jenkins Center.”

The changes here are on the outside, because when it comes to what matters most, that has stayed the same.

“There’s some things that just don’t change about it- the heart,” said Diane.