CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hartsell Ball Field in Concord is special to me.

I think of it as my childhood field of dreams.

“I had you in my arms when you were just a little thing, coaching third base.”

Place is usually about people, or in my case, growing up, the person who was waiting for me.

I didn’t go home when I got off the bus.

Hartsell Middle School was like home to me.

“That was my first meeting of Mrs. Hinson and Mrs. Shaver,” said Jennifer Love Pennell, a former basketball and softball player.

Mrs. Hinson, Coach Hinson.

She’s my mom.

“Outside of my faith and my family, I guess that’s the most important thing in my life,” said Regina Hinson, a former middle school basketball and softball coach.

Hinson coached in Concord for decades, assisting hundreds of teens with taking shots… but making them.

“Hartsell Middle School, J.N. Fries Middle School, and C.C. Griffin,” said Hinson, listing the schools where she coached.

She won’t tell you, but she won a lot.

“We always had winning seasons,” said Pennell.

Looking back, the wins aren’t all that mattered.

“They have contacted me to tell me that I had an impact on their life or I made a difference in their life,” said Hinson.

Those young athletes are now moms themselves.

“I didn’t realize at 13 or 14 that she was influencing the type of leader I would want to become one day,” said Pennell.

Pennell’s young son plays baseball.

“He said, ‘You know, mom, a good coach teaches me about baseball, but a great coach teaches me about life,” said Pennell.

My mom, the coach, is now ‘Gigi,’ guiding her grandkids.

“Keep your eye on the ball the whole time, eye on the ball the whole time, ready?” she tells my 3-year-old daughter.

You won’t always get a hit, but sometimes you will.

“And swing! Good job!”