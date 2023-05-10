DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If nostalgia wasn’t just a feeling but an actual place, chances are it would be the Davidson Soda Shop.

When an order’s up, then a rusted but established bell dings.

It’s become an extension of owner Misty Utech.

“I have a feeling it’s even older (than the shop,)” laughed Misty.

It’s likely as old as the original booth that baby Louie bellied up to with his parents, Lauren and Alex.

“Chicken fingers for him,” said Alec.

Some are first-timers, like Alex and Louie, but there are also the regulars, like Kitty Sue Jones.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met a stranger,” said Kitty Sue.

Kitty walked around the Main Street diner like a politician on a campaign stop, greeting everyone.

“What school are you in?” asked Kitty to a group of kids.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Above the rows of syrup bottles are handwritten notes proudly hung up like a school picture on a refrigerator.

“We’ve had kids leave us notes on little napkins and stuff, saying it’s the best food,” said Misty “It’s just wonderful.”

Some of the recipes are the same as they were back in 1951 when the Soda Shop first opened. That’s part of the nostalgia, but not all of it. Utech took over from longtime owner Deborah Caudle at the end of 2018.

“I love the old-school feel,” said Lauren.

Opened in 1951 across from Davidson College, The Soda Shop has been a tradition with students, locals and visitors.

It’s also where strangers become friends, if only for moments over a meal. Kitty invited Lauren, Alec, and Louie over to the playground at her place.

“We’re set up then,” smiled Alec.

The chicken fingers were a hit for baby Louie, starting up another generation full of people who will make plenty of memories here.