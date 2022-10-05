KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Kings Mountain is an old town that’s experiencing lots of new growth.

While there’s still progress to be made, many are hopeful that they will find new ways to connect and grow their city.

It’s an emotion and a feeling many search for joy.

If they’re in Kings Mountain, it’s spelled above the marquee off Railroad Avenue.

“We have a saying that we have to fight the train with our stage voice,” laughed Jim Champion with Kings Mountain Little Theatre.

It’s now called the “Joy Performance Center,” but Jim remembers when it was a movie theatre.

“Whatever we did, joy needed to stay in the name,” said Jim.

His hometown has a long history.

It was named after a pivotal battle in the Revolutionary War that took place not too far from town. Then, the railroad came into town and changed things for a while.

“Historically, it’s been slow. It’s beginning to speed up,” said Jim.

The theatre has undergone a significant renovation over the years.

The same could be said for the town.

“We are trying to bring these people back,” said Cobb Lahti, owner of ‘Uncommon Artisans.’

“I think Kings Mountain is really sitting at a pivotal point right now, as far as growth,” said Iris Hubbard, who owns 133 West.

The two are on Main Street and are some of the up-and-coming businesses that have moved in the last few years.

Like many, they’re hoping to see growth. But as they embrace change, they know one thing needs to stay the same.

“Make my own little corner of the world as happy as I can,” said Cobb.

Remembering that community is about ‘joy.’

“My wife and kids and everybody say I’m having an affair with ‘joy’ because I’m here so much,” laughed Jim.

And making sure that the feeling of joy stays front and center.