FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carving out the right place isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when it’s hard to figure out who you are and exactly what you’re looking for.

“I always wanted to fit in somewhere and do more and be a part of more,” said Debbie Whitsett. “For a long time, I never called myself an artist, like I wasn’t worthy or something.”

When Debbie moved to Fort Mill eleven years ago, everything started to make sense.

“I’m really happy about it,” laughed Debbie.

She started to embrace her art – and the town did too.

“I do feel like wow – you know?” smiled Debbie.

Every year, for the past seven years, she’s painted the South Carolina Strawberry Festival poster. She’s also sculpted countless strawberries for the town over the years.

“Strawberries – I feel like I can make them blindfolded,” joked Debbie.

In the middle of looking for ‘more,’ she found others wanting the same thing.

“I hear them talk about this being their happy place, that really makes me happy too,” said Debbie.

She now has a community of artists who meet with her at Olive’s Mud Puddle to paint, sculpt, and chat. It’s become a happy place for so many. As for Fort Mill, it turns out it was what Debbie was looking for all along.

“I love Fort Mill. I think I’ve found my place,” said Debbie.