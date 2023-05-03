FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There is a minor prerequisite for volunteering at the Fort Mill History Museum.

“I’ve always loved history, and I like to volunteer,” said Mary Sue Wolfe.

The 95-year-old has been volunteering at the museum since it opened in 2010 but has lived in Fort Mill all her life.

“I remember when I was little that I would stand in my front yard and look for a car to come by,” laughed Mary Sue.

But it’s not just Mary Sue who is the ideal volunteer.

“Even if you don’t like history, it’s still good to learn it,” said Rosie Kerr.

Rosie is also the perfect volunteer, but she’s a little different than Mary Sue.

“She’s really, really funny,” laughed Rosie.

See — Rosie is eight years old, and Mary Sue is 95. The two are the oldest and youngest volunteers at the museum.

“I’m not a museum pro, but I am pretty good at talking and making new friends,” said Rosie.

The two share a special love for the past, but it’s the people who fascinate them most.

“I wish I could go back in time and meet all these people,” said Rosie.

“Well, probably the people,” said Mary Sue.

Oh, that requirement, it’s pretty simple.

Loving people and the stories they leave behind.