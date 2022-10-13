BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Daniel Boone Native Gardens has been a staple in Boone since 1963, hosting thousands of visitors every year.

You can stop by and see native species of plants and animals without needing hiking boots. The area is a 3-acre oasis just off the campus of App State.

“So it’s like a little gem of green right here in the middle of apartment buildings and fast food,” said the Chair of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, Rebecca Hutchins.

Within the greenery right now, you will find plenty of fall colors. Hundreds of plants native to the region are growing on the property, which helps attract wildlife and insects.

“One of the intentions of this garden specifically was to show plants that if you aren’t able to hike up to the top of the mountain to see a plant growing up in the bog there, you might still be able to see it here,” said Horticulturist, Brian Antczak

Not all plants are welcome in the garden. Invasive plants have the only full-time gardener always on the go.

“I weed every day. We have multiple invasive plants, snow on the mountain, colts foot, stilt grass are three main invasive that we have,” said Gardener, Jordan Bailey.

Luckily there is far more native than invasive plants in the garden, and it’s not just plants on the property.

A walk around the area will lead you to an old well and an original log cabin from the 1800s.

“It’s hard to imagine how a family of six, eight or ten could have lived in a tiny space like that, but that’s how people did in the mountains,” said Hutchins.

More than a century later families still rule the land. The gates to the garden are open year-round. Helping create plenty of memories among the plants.

“When you see parents there with their children and they are running through the gardens it just makes my heart happy,” said Hutchins.

The garden is free to the public, but leaders ask for a small donation when visitors sign the guestbook. Locals say the best time of year to visit to see the most flowers and color is in July and August.