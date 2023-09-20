CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “You kind of have to put art where people are.”

At any time, on any given day in NoDa, there’s plenty of art to experience.

“Art has been the focal point I’ve built my life around,” said Bunny Eaton.

Bunny has always found a path to her passion and others have happily followed her along the way.

“I don’t know a lot of people in my life who regularly go out to museums and galleries,” said Bunny. But those people do go to… breweries, like Divine Barrel on North Davidson Street.

“I immediately knew what we were talking about, I was like yes. Absolutely, let’s find a space for that,” said Jake Bock, with Divine Barrel.

Tucked in the corner near the entrance, there’s a hand-painted vending machine. Inside, there are mini prints, stickers, a mystery bag. It’s full of local art that’s just a swipe and a punch away.

“I see them out in the wild now and I think about how to upgrade them, customize them, and make them better,” smiled Bunny.

The art vending machine at Divine Barrel.

Bunny’s been creating the ‘Curio Vending Machines’ since the pandemic. A pink star means it’s a local artist. Everything inside is under $20.

“We want to make a space for people who are doing something unusual like this machine here,” said Jake.

It’s just a vending machine, but it also goes along with everything NoDa is about. It should be accessible; it should be affordable- because art is for the people.