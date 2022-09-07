HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville is one of the fastest-growing cities surrounding Charlotte. It started as a rural farm community and has grown to 63 square miles. However, ask anyone who’s lived there for some time. They still see it as the small town it was 15 years ago. Now, as more people move back or move there for the first time, they’re searching for connections.

“I just felt a longing to come back to this place,” said Julia Rogers.

Some travel all over and others move just across the street. So many people spend their lives looking for connections and communities to grow with.

“So, my favorite memories are from here,” said Julia. “Someday we’re going to get this fixed up. You know how it is on a farm, everything is a work in progress.”

Julia’s community is lined up in a kaleidoscope of colors on her family’s farm in Huntersville. The flowers they grow at Blackberry Ridge are a new crop they’ve been growing for a short while. But, the farm has been around a lot longer than that. It’s a century farm, at least 100 years old.

One of her biggest treasures is the picture of her grandma, Agnes, as a little girl on the farm.

“That stand of trees over there, her house was over there, she would have been a little girl,” said Julia.

For years, this wasn’t home for Julia and her family. They moved away while her husband was in the military. When they came back in 2018, the farm had changed, and Huntersville had too.

“When I was growing up, super rural. I think we had one stoplight and a tasty freeze,” laughed Julia.

For most of its history, Huntersville was a rural community. But, in the last ten or so years, the population has grown 31 percent. Neighborhoods have sprung up everywhere, except in the heart of the town.

“This is literally downtown Huntersville in a nutshell- untapped potential,” said Steven Swanick, pointing to an empty, overgrown lot downtown.

For a community its size, it’d be easy to assume downtown Huntersville was full of businesses and people. But that’s not the case. It’s only a few buildings and is surrounded by a major construction project.

“We just don’t have that there,” said Steven.

Steven is part of a group trying to bring downtown Huntersville back to life. He said, so much investment has been in Huntersville, but people are craving a spot to gather and connect with their neighbors.

“There’s something missing at the heart of it, this downtown has been decaying for 50 years and we’ve got an opportunity to do something about that now,” said Steven.

There’s a plan to transform downtown and it’s in the works. Steven is excited to see what’s to come.

“I live about a half mile from here. That wasn’t close enough, so we’re building a house a quarter mile from here,” said Steven.

“I don’t think it’s ever too late. The community wants to feel a connection. That connection to where they’re from,” said Julia.

It’s important to remember, that even though connections can be broken by time and distance, they can always be rebuilt.

“It doesn’t even seem true sometimes because you’re just like, I can’t believe I’m doing this. And this is where my grandmother was 100 years ago, doing the same things,” said Julia.

While Huntersville is growing, the connections are growing too- stronger and more beautiful than before.