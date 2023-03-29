CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Life can feel like a never-ending to-do list.

People often get lost, looking for the end rather than enjoying the journey.

Whether it’s on a tractor or a lawn mower, Calvin King knows how to check off his list.

“I’d be afraid to say I built a bunch of them,” smiled Calvin.

It all started 13 years ago.

“I had an injury to my shoulder,” said Jacqui Clark.

Calvin showed up out of the blue to help out Jacqui.

“She couldn’t do it all by herself, and she didn’t have nobody else to help her,” said Calvin.

“Everything you see around here, his hands have touched,” smiled Jacqui.

He’s been at ‘Chasin’ Time Farm’ ever since.

“The person he is. He’s a kind person,” said Jacqui. “He’s very easy-going.”

There’s always something to do. A fence needing to be fixed, or a field needing to be seeded. Each day is different but busy.

“I can’t work all day like I used to. So, I do what I can,” said Calvin. “They love me, and I love them.”

Calvin is 82 and has plenty of dreams for the farm because he’s not worried about what needs to be done.

“The joy of something to do,” said Calvin.

Instead, he’s looking and living for what people often forget to prioritize.

“Well, I’m just happy here. Just happy here,” said Calvin.

A lesson from Calvin — or Mr. King, as he’s known on the farm.

Make sure to add what’s important to life’s list because it’s not time he’s chasing.