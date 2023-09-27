CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In between the single-story apartment buildings that are in a constant state of transition, there’s a long-term connection forming.

All they need is a patch of grass and a soccer ball.

“I can’t walk around the neighborhood without somebody calling me Coach Collin,” laughed Collin Smith.

Every week, Collin and his players meet up for a soccer game.

“It’s a stress reliever. I just leave everything that I go through in the world, just leave it on the field,” said Edras.

All the players and the coaches come from different places; some come from different countries. But their universal language is soccer.

“We rolled a soccer ball out, and that’s just how this all started,” said Collin.

It’s all part of a free after-school program created by the ‘Charlotte Eagles.’ It’s a non-profit that brings soccer to the people who need it, like those living in the low-income apartment complex they’re playing at near University City.

Not only does Collin have practices there, but he lives there too.

“It’s hard to build relationships. A lot of people are moving into the neighborhood and out of the neighborhood, so we do have to hold this loosely,” said Collin.

He knows some people are quick to write off this part of Charlotte. But argues, they aren’t looking properly.

“Winning is great. There’s a lot that comes around winning, we want kids to experience it,” said Collin. “But how do you win? How do you lose? What kind of person are you becoming?”

The game here is just a game.

“We play as a team; that’s a big thing because you can’t do anything by yourself,” said Edras.

But the connection they’re building will always be there, on and off the field.