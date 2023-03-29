CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sounds of any small town often pass by without anyone noticing.

But in Cheraw, South Carolina, there’s a different sound, a one-of-a-kind soundtrack.

“Dizzy Gillespie,” laughed Thomas Finigan.

“Dizzy Gillespie,” said Chris Esaw.

From the Dizzy Gillespie statue in the center of town to the riser in the band classroom at Cheraw High School, Dizzy is celebrated all over.

“One of the things I always liked is in his concerts, or in a piece of music, (he’d say) ‘Hi, I’m Dizzy Gillespie, and I’m from Cheraw, South Carolina,'” said Thomas, who’s the band director at the high school. “He always mentioned he was from Cheraw.”

Cheraw’s high school band has been around for decades. Senior Chris Esaw plays a few instruments, but the trumpet is their favorite.

“At first, I was going to choose the flute, but I couldn’t get a sound out on the flute, so trumpet was my second option,” laughed Chris. “When you first play, it’s kind of difficult.”

While they have their official high school band for all the games and events, they’re starting something new.

“The last recorded time that I saw on the state’s website was 1999,” said Thomas.

For the first time in 23 years, the high school now has a jazz band. It’s a tradition Thomas was happy to bring back.

“Music is a feeling, so I can hear any piece of music, and it can take me back to a time or a place,” said Thomas.

All around the world, Dizzy Gillespie was known as the ‘King of Jazz.’ But in Cheraw, he’s also known as a hometown hero who never forgot where he came from.