MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “One, two here we go.”

There’s no count down needed because it’s instantaneous. The second the chords are played, and the song starts, there’s a shared expression on everyone’s face.

“You can’t play the Ukulele unless you smile,” said Bob Frisbee.

For the last five years, the Morganton Ukulele Society has gotten together every other week for a jam session.

Their skills are all over the place. Some are full-blown musicians, like Chris Pike. “Move your middle finger up to the third fret,” instructed Chris.

Others, like Gretchen Lowman, are there for the love… of music.

Not everyone is a singer. “I sing, I wouldn’t say I’m a singer. But I like to sing,” smiled Deb Batman.

“No, no,” laughed Gretchen.

But everyone picked up on one thing pretty quickly.

“Gretchen has a little giggle,” said Deb.

“I think everybody in the group kind of saw it coming before they did,” said Bob.

In the middle of learning their ever-growing catalogue of songs, Gretchen and Chris found something else.

“They knew before we did,” said Gretchen.

The two were friends first, but then Gretchen had a request for Chris.

“Just threw it out there. I wanted to do it,” said Gretchen.

“She wanted to know if we could do, ‘What are you doing New Year’s Eve,’” said Chris. “Is this a subtle hint, you know?”

“It took a little bit,” laughed Gretchen.

“I started thinking… woah,” remembered Chris.

The two will be getting married in October.

“I guess it was her joy of the ukulele, (that) was the first thing,” said Chris.

Joy and ukulele-another perfect pair.