MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The legacy in the City of Mint Hill is being preserved by a group of more than 20 volunteers who formed the city’s historical society in 1986.

When you drive through Mint Hill, you’ll notice city hall, the city fountain and the buildings surrounding downtown are fairly new. Members of the historical society built a historic village about a block from downtown. The idea started with one building, but it’s grown into an entire historical town.

The Carl J. McEwen Historic Village at the Mint Hill Historical Society takes visitors back to the late 1800s. It’s when kerosene to heat homes cost a dime a gallon and instead of grocery stores, there was a general store.

“Knowing where you came from and what our roots are in very important,” said the founder of the historical society, Becky Griffin.

Mint Hill’s roots weren’t always preserved. A historic doctor’s office from 1880 helped start it all back in 1986.

“It was about to be sold to make a veterinarian office and it would be destroyed. So I got together a group of people who were interested in the history of Mint Hill,” said Griffin.

At the time society members had only one building to preserve, the doctor’s office. It took nine years to repair and restore.

Then in the 1990s, Mecklenburg County leaders started work on the I-485 loop.

“We have 5 interchanges here and every interchange there was a historic building that we wanted to preserve,” said Griffin.

Like the city itself, the historic village grew, adding about a dozen different buildings. Crews moved each building from its original location to a plot of land right outside downtown.

Every building has its own story to tell. For instance, the timber frame barn that came from Ohio. The Amish numbered each beam so it could easily be put back together.

Each structure on the property serves as a piece of the Mint Hill story and that story is shared with thousands of visitors every year. It’s done with the help of 22 women volunteers, each dressed in 1800’s era clothing.

“It does open their eyes to history and it’s a living history as we like to say,” said Griffin.

Among the things you will learn when visiting the historic village is that Mint Hill was home to 18 documented old mines and there is a gold assay office on the property where you can learn how gold was found and sorted.

Community members have also donated many of the 1800-era items you find inside the historic buildings.