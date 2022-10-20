MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s artistry, passion, and dedication everywhere you look in Mint Hill.

“This is my first one ever,” said Kaitlyn Shetler with Primis Mortgage.

Hey, it’s art with hay.

“It took about four or five hours,” said Emily Little with Mint Hill Orthodontics. “We had hay all over the office, literally everywhere.”

From the funeral home to the historical society, scarecrows are on every corner.

“I get excited,” said Emily.

It’s a city-wide contest with a prize, but the fact so many participate says a lot about Mint Hill.

“People are kind; they’re so kind here,” said Sue Todd with the Mint Hill Historical Society.

Back in the day, Mint Hill was a big farming community.

Now, it’s growing. It’s easy to see when looking around at the new buildings that have popped up over the years.

“I like the momentum that’s happening,” said Sue.

But, Sue said, it’s still staying Mint Hill.

“It’s special,” said Sue. “I can’t really put my finger on how to describe it to you other than you go to the grocery store, and you almost always see somebody you know.”

As for the scarecrows, she said, everyone votes in town. Last year, she had her three favorites.

“But I’m not going to tell you,” laughed Sue. “Because there’s so many I wanted to vote for.”

But this year, it’s different. They all have one scarecrow in mind.

“Of course, I want ours to win,” said Emily.

“We did not come out here to lose,” said Kaitlyn.

“This year, I’m only voting for one,” said Sue.