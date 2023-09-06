MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Above the forest floor and below the sky that stretches over the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina lies a secret.

And no one knows the whole story.

“I think it’s the biggest mystery in North Carolina,” said Ed Phillips. “No one knows what it is and you can’t predict when it’s going to show up.”

“I believe that there was something, but I didn’t know really what it was,” said Katherine Christie.

The mystery of the ‘Brown Mountain Lights’ may sound like the subject of a sci-fi film, but it’s all true.

“I’m sincere about it, it’s a real thing,” said Ed. “People have seen it for 100 years or more.”

Including Ed.

“This glow came up, on Brown Mountain. Below the skyline, but in the trees and it moved around and faded in and out. And it showed up further down Brown Mountain,” remembered Ed.

Katherine has seen the lights too.

“They were right next to each other, they kind of blinked and moved over here, then blinked and disappeared,” said Katherine.

Strange orbs of light have been seen floating and moving around Brown Mountain, near Morganton, for over 100 years.

The first article written about them was published in 1913.

Then, there was the folk song. In 2001, a professional photographer took a picture of the lights. In 2016, scientists at App State captured video of the lights. They couldn’t come up with a logical explanation of what they are.

“I have never actually seen the brown mountain lights myself, but I have tried numerous times,” said Stacey Peak, who lives in Morganton. He’s in charge of the ‘Brown Mountain Lights’ festival on October 28th.

Folks around town have their own theories.

“What I think it is? I think it’s something related to what they’re talking about now at the Pentagon,” said Ed.

In front of Congress, a former Navy Commander testified that he and others saw flying objects that defied the laws of physics.

“I think it could be. I’m not going to say it’s not. You never know!” laughed Katherine.

“So you guys picked us and we’re happy, but why are you here?” Asked Ed.

“We welcome you. Please come visit us. October 28. Or anytime,” said Stacey.

As for now, the mystery of the Brown Mountain Lights remains just that- a mystery.