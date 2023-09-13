CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Down and up.

In and out.

Over at Fire Station One in Uptown Charlotte, the days can easily become a blur.

From checking equipment and running to calls, the hours tick away.

“That’s one fire I’ll never forget, for sure,” Capt. Mike Watts said.

“Five alarms and a mayday later, it was something totally unexpected than when we were going to the call,” said firefighter Stephen Pattit.

But May 18, 2023, is not one day that blends into the others.

“The chemical stuff that was burning and that and insulation, that was what was making it so hard to see,” remembered Stephen.

“We crawled and crawled and crawled, couldn’t see it,” said Watts. “Never got any better; just kept getting worse.”

Mike and Stephen can still remember every moment, every smell, and every sound from that day.

“It was like their voice was echoing through different spots, void spaces that weren’t closed up yet,” said Pattit.

“We could not find them; we could hear them, but we could not make it to them,” said Watts.

Their crew was inside the burning apartment building, trying to rescue two construction workers who were trapped on the sixth floor. While they searched, they became surrounded by fire.

“It was seven to 8 minutes; we were basically running out of air and didn’t have a way out of the building,” said Watts.

Running out of oxygen, they had to make the call to turn around. They made it out okay, thanks to their crew member running the hose on the ladder.

Construction workers Demonte Tyree Sherill and Ruben Holmes died in the fire.

“It was just — we just couldn’t get any further,” said Pattit.

“Being able to hear somebody and not be able to get to them, that was the tough part,” said Watts.

Some days change everything. They mark a definitive before and after in life.

May 18 is one of those days for Station One and so many others.

“The bond between all of us at the station has increased,” said Pattit.

Through the tragedy, they’ve found a new appreciation for each other.

That will stick with them for all the days to come.