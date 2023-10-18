PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Behind creaky wooden doors and placed in glass cases are pieces of the past that are carefully protected for the present.

“Buildings like this don’t exist in Mecklenburg County anymore,” said Scott Warren.

It’s rare to see a building from the 80s in Pineville, let alone the 1800s.

“I’ve been here longer than Polk was here,” laughed Scott.

Since 2005, Scott has been working at the ‘President James K Polk Historic Site’ in Pineville. The 11th president of the United States was born here. His name is everywhere.

“We try to weave that complete picture into a tour for folks when they come here,” said Scott.

But there are new, old names, they are adding to the story.

“These were human beings that lived here on the farm, they experienced love, they experienced death, they experienced sadness and I think their story, rightfully so, is as important as the Polk’s story,” said Scott.

Violet.

Lucy.

Elias.

Three of five enslaved people who worked and lived at the Polk property in the 1800s.

“I just feel like they’re an important part of the story. One that can’t be ignored,” said Scott.

The stories of those five aren’t written on the walls yet, but that’s going to change. Scott and others are working on a new project dedicated to telling all the stories of the place. Another story they’re including is that of the Catawba people, who lived here before the Polks.

“We’ve had visitors who have certainly embraced what we’re doing and want to dive into history with us and talk about those topics that we’re trying to bring to the forefront now,” said Scott.

History isn’t changing, but rather the whole story is being told.