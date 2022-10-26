ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I really feel fulfilled at the end of every day,” said Alan Cremisi.

It’s always specific.

Some like it a little sweeter, others not so much. Chances are if you’ve ordered coffee at Second Street Sundries in Albemarle, Alan has been the one making it and memorizing every order.

“Alan knows my drink which is a chia latte,” said Lori Ivey.

While Alan seems to know everyone’s drink, everyone knows him.

“It’s the whole cheers concept, where everybody knows your name,” said Beth Olivieri.

He’s been at the café since it opened in 2015. He said it gave him an opportunity he didn’t know he’d have in life.

“Being able to wake up every day and come to work, be able to provide for myself, it’s something I never thought I’d be able to do this soon so,” said Alan.

Alan has autism and ‘Second Street Sundries’ was started to help those with autism find a great job, catered to their talents and skills. Beth is with GHA Autism Supports, a non-profit in Albemarle. They help people all over Stanly County. She said they started the café because a lot of times, the first people to get let go at jobs are those with autism.

“We don’t ask them to go in and really fit a standard mold. We really try to craft an employment opportunity that works for them,” said Beth.

As for Alan, he said the job changed his life.

“Believe it or not, I have social anxiety so I don’t interact with people outside of work unless it’s brief and in passing,” said Alan.

Not just because he’s mastered every kind of coffee, but because he’s also found his place.

“I’ve actually found a niche here, which is really nice,” said Alan.