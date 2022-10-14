BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Up in the mountains of North Carolina, there are all kinds of colors in the fall. For a few weeks, the green trees turn every shade.

“Like it’s all in nature. Nature’s like, we’re going to use all the colors,” said Zoe Meinecke.

There’s a special kind of beauty found at a higher elevation. The colors – never clashing, just complimenting.

“The mountains give you no choice but to kind of pay attention,” said Zoe.

Once Zoe started looking, she couldn’t stop seeing.

“I do, I see them all the time,” said Zoe.

So, she started creating.

“Creating things is just kind of scary and you never know what people are going to think,” said Zoe.

Down in what she calls ‘The bird den,’ she slowly builds the birds she started noticing in 2020.

“Cardinals appear when angels are near. It’s also the North Carolina state bird,” laughed Zoe.

Her angel – goes by Mom.

“She was amazing. She was amazing,” said Zoe. “She would be really proud of me. I think she’d say, she loves me.”

Her mom passed away in February 2020. For a time, Zoe’s world was dull and dark. But then, cardinals started showing up in her life.

“I just think she’s like my guardian angel,” said Zoe.

She now creates birds of every color and sells hundreds each month. It was just a project – now it’s a passion. She said, sharing stories with other people has been one of the greatest gifts from the whole process.

And when she starts missing Mom, there’s a special cardinal with her Mom’s ashes, hanging up in her window. Reminding her, that mom is there – all she has to do is look up.