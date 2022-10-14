BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are seasons, places, and feelings that Lucy Strickland has captured and poured into a jar.

“I would know that I wanted to make the meadow candle, for example,” said Lucy. “So, I had all these different versions of what I thought a meadow would smell like.”

For the last two years, she’s turned her family’s kitchen in Boone into a candle factory.

“You walk into that, okay, I like everything that’s happening. It’s all good, but what goes with what,” joked her husband, Pat.

When she’s not creating the scents, she’s borrowing noses and borrowing friends to help her with her candles.

“This being born out of something like that, it makes it even more unique,” said Pat.

“I recently made a new candle called ‘The River.’ I don’t know how to explain it, but when I smell it, I cry,” said Lucy.

In one year, 2020, Lucy lost her brother-in-law and her mother-in-law. She and Pat were also furloughed. Lucy said, she remembered how dark that year got. But, all of a sudden she had an urge to make a candle.

“It brought some kind of light into my life that I desperately needed at that time,” Lucy.

Instead of dimming, Lucy’s light expanded. What started out as a whim became so much more. She now sells her ‘FireLight’ candles all over.

“Everyone who knew her, thought that’s going to be bigger than you think it’s going to be,” said Pat.

It turns out, a lot of people need light.

“I feel like, I was in the dark and God just put a candle in my hand,” said Lucy. “Like, I am giving you some light.”

And Lucy, whose name means light, is the perfect person to bring it to them.