BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a place for old and new, where past and present intertwine. All meeting together on King Street, the heartbeat of Boone.

“Out of the 53 years, it really started picking up 25 years ago,” Darrel Watson said.

Darrel has watched Boone change for decades. He’s not sure how people would describe him.

“I don’t have any idea. He’s an ornery old cowboy, there you go. That will do,” teased Darrel.

But he does know how they’d describe his store, Watsonatta Western World.

“Boots, boots, boots,” said Darrel.

He’s a cowboy in a mountain town, running one of the oldest businesses along King Street.

“It’s a mountain town community, everybody knows everybody and they’re all just down to earth,” Darrel said.

Just down the way, there’s one of the newest businesses.

“It’s kind of a new chapter for downtown,” Josiah Davis said. “There’s a lot of fresh wind that’s been coming into downtown.”

In the summer of 2022, Josiah opened Venture Chocolate and Wine Company. He transformed their historic space into something sweeter.

“So we got to come and reinvigorate that and tell our own story- I mean, Doc Watson used to play music right over here,” Darrel said.

All along King Street, there’s an eclectic blend of businesses. Some keep the past alive and others are ushering in a new chapter for Boone.

“I think it’s just small enough and being in the mountains that it just really fosters a really strong community,” Josiah said.

“Great part about life is being part of other people’s stories, really. That’s what you enjoy,” Darrel said.

From chocolate to cowboys, King Street is a place for all kinds of stories, old and new.