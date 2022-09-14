ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are some obvious, easy ways to describe Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“It was just funny when we were coming up with the name. I was just like, Hill Rocks,” laughed the owner of… Hill Rocks, Miranda Williams

The surprise downtown has little to do with the city’s name, but rather something that can be seen looking down or up.

“The murals are a huge part of downtown,” said Miranda.

On Main street, there’s ‘Dreamer.’ Another, honoring the ‘Friendship Nine’ and Rock Hill’s civil rights movement. There are colorful corners scattered all over.

“Rock Hill’s been on the cusp of getting over the hump for the last ten, fifteen years,” said Justin Smith.

Downtown Rock Hill used to look a lot different. Main Street wasn’t a street at all, but rather a covered indoor mall. Eventually, the roof was taken off and the road opened up.

“I moved my business here in 2012 downtown and the herald did an article on why did I want to be downtown,” said Justin.

Justin is on several different city committees aimed at improving life in Rock Hill. He said it took some creative thinking for things to change.

“It was a long shot, shot in the dark, and he actually said yes so it was kind of cool,” said Justin.

Everyone has their favorite.

“Shepard Fairey is pretty awesome,” said Justin.

“I love the Freedom Walkway, which is right out there,” said Jessica Edwards, with ‘Nailed it DIY.’

“You know, I love the girl with the crayon over by Overhead station,” said Miranda.

The paintings along Mural Mile have helped spark an artistic rebirth.

“You get one pocket of things happening over there then it kind of spreads out,” said Justin.

Two more murals are coming this year. But many hope that the mural mile becomes mural miles.