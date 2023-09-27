CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From familiar smells to passing thoughts, what makes up ‘home’ differs for everyone. It’s as unique as a thumbprint, part of every person and with them wherever they go.

For two men, the journey to make the Queen City home was a long time coming.

“I was 17 years old. I was in high school when I left the country,” said Manoj Rai.

It’s been decades since Manoj has been back home to Bhutan. But, in his kitchen at Sarangi Indian & Nepali Cuisine, he travels there. The 9211 N. Tryon Street location, within walking distance of Richardson Stadium, offers both lunch and dinner options to University City area residents and UNC Charlotte students.

Less than two miles away, ‘Real African Art’ owner Cal Ganda has turned his art shop into a home away from home, inspired by his home country of Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe, the name of the country, means house of stone. Dzimba- house- mabwe- stone,” owner Cal Ganda said.

Surrounded by art of all kinds, Ganda has worked to bridge the 8,000-plus-mile gap from his native country.

“It’s rewarding,” said Cal. “We want to make sure that not only are we helping the artist, but we can showcase and share our culture and heritage through art.”

Ganda started selling art from Africa after the pandemic hit. Artists he knew suddenly needed more tourists or ways to make money. So, he took a risk and started his gallery in University City.

“It was, quite frankly, a leap of faith, one of those things where you pray and hope that the Lord leads you,” Ganda said.

Manoj understands that feeling.

“It was tough living in a camp—no light, no electricity,” Manoj remembered.

For 18 years, he lived in a refugee camp after Bhutan officials kicked his family out for speaking a different language.

“We were evicted early 1990 from Bhutan,” Manoj said. “We were Nepali-speaking people, so there was an ethnic cleansing.”

After almost two decades without a home, he finally came to America and found what he sought.

“I’m so proud to be carrying an American passport,” smiled Manoj. “Very, very proud to be an American.”

Home has all kinds of meanings.

But, when your home is shared with others, everyone can feel welcomed at home.