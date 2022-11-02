LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It can be nerve-wracking to start something new, deciding to take a chance, and stepping out of the safe zone.

“I was a paralegal. And when I went on maternity leave with my second child, I was like I don’t want to go back to work,” remembered Vershawn Gray.

She hasn’t always been “Chef V.” About twelve years ago, her life was okay- busy but okay. Everything changed when her child gave her some unanticipated advice.

“My oldest kid is like mommy you should do what you love and I was like, what is that? He said cook,” said Vershawn.

It was that simple and that straightforward- do what you love.

“I feel like, I was struggling anyway. So why not struggle doing what you love?” said Vershawn.

She’s taken that advice and run with it. She went to culinary school, worked in other kitchens, and now is on her own. She just opened up ‘Southern Dish 101’ in downtown Lancaster where she has lunch and cooking classes.

“I know, I’ve got a line. A line,” said Vershawn, amazed at the line forming in the front of her restaurant.

When it comes to dreaming, no one does it alone.

“It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m doing something right. Oh my god I’ve got a long line,” smiled Vershawn.

It turns out, her dream is one many are happy to share.