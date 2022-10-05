KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Kings Mountain Gateway Trail has four trails to choose from, with varying distance, but they all meet back at the main parking lot. The trail system, just outside downtown at Quarry Road, is only about 12 years old, but serves between 60,000 to 80,000 people a year.

The idea for the Kings Mountain Gateway Trail is a simple one, coming from a woman who has lived in the area for about 50 years.

“I began to work with the Chamber of Commerce about 20 years ago. People would call the office and they would say, ‘tell us about Kings Mountain, what have you got’? I would say we have great churches and great schools, but that’s about it,” said Kings Mountain Gateway Trail Director, Shirley Brutko.

Brutko’s idea was to create a trail system connecting Downtown Kings Mountain to historic places, like the nearby National Military Park. Planning got off to slow start, eventually stalling altogether.

“I got a phone call one day from Atlanta and this guy over the National Park Service, he said you’ve got the passion for this trail. Let me guide you and you take over and let’s get this going,” said Brutko.

A local quarry donated the land at the start of the trail and the land for actual trails came from a lithium company.

The ribbon was cut on the Gateway Trail in 2009, offering hiking and biking paths that provide views of an inactive quarry and old mining roads

“I like it better than the track and stuff because that is really repetitive; this is like you’re going through the woods and stuff. You put your headphones in, you’re walking and everything. I take pictures because it’s so pretty,” said Katelyn Ledford from Kings Mountain.

Those with a keen eye will even find old, rare rock formations. What’s new is the trail will only continue to expand. With the use of local and state grants the goal is to eventually connect to Crowders Mountain State Park.

“To me, this is like a painting that I am still painting on and I still want it to grow and be a better place for the public,” said Brutko.

The next expansion on the to-do list for the Gateway Trail is adding an industrial playground at the head of the trail. The plan is in response to community members who say the only playgrounds in the area are at schools and are often locked.