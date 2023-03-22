MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been called an art form.

“Where do you come from?”

Conversation. And like all art, it takes practice.

“Some of them want to find out: why am I here? Why am I here? What’s my purpose – well you can tell me your story and maybe we can figure out your purpose,” said Linda Watts.

For the last 20 years, Watts has had countless chats with those hoping to share their final stories.

“But they’re all interesting, everybody has a different life,” said Watts.

“She’s talented in that people take to her if you know what I mean,” said Bob Watts.

Both Linda and her husband Bob, are long-time volunteers at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville.

Linda’s had over 100 conversations with those folks in their final days.

“I remember the stories. The things they tell you they loved,” said Watts.

Speaking of love…

“I think it took me all about two minutes to fall in love with her,” said Bob.

The two know love is a powerful player when it comes to conversations about life.

“Five years ago, and I’ve lost a finger. It was in the fingernail,” said Linda.

“She doesn’t let a whole lot of things get her down,” continued Bob.

“I’ve just had the radiation treatment for one in the lung, and one in the back. So we’ll see,” said Linda.

Linda is fighting melanoma, but she said, she’s okay.

“I didn’t fear anything, I really do not fear,” said Linda.

Every weekend, Linda spends time at the hospice house. She still remembers so many stories.

“It’s really a wonderful thing to do, to say goodbye,” said Linda.

While she’s still living her story, she’s there to listen to others and give them the feeling only a great conversation can bring.