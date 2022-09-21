STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a mystery baffling generations. The red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple. The same questions, unanswered, even now.

Where does a rainbow start and what is at the end?

During the school year, a group of kids in different grades meets with Leigh Ann Darty or Meredith Fleming once a week.

To talk.

To grieve.

Because each one has lost a loved one.

They’re called ‘Rainbow Kidz’. Leigh Ann started the program years ago while working in hospice care. She noticed there was counseling for adults, but not for children.

“It takes a lot of courage to share- it takes a lot of courage to grieve,” said Leigh Ann.

Meredith and Leigh Ann are a team of two who visit 29 schools during the school year. They see hundreds of children in Iredell County.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else but grief counseling right now,” said Meredith.

They have a unique understanding of what grief feels like.

“There’s still tough times,” said Leigh Ann, who lost her 17-year-old brother when she was nineteen.

“It turned my family upside down for years,” remembered Leigh Ann.

As for Meredith…

“Let’s talk about Meredith,” smiled Leigh Ann.

“What’s crazy is, Leigh Ann and I have been so close for so long,” said Meredith.

“We’re just very close,” said Leigh Ann.

“I didn’t really know what grief was or what to expect,” remembered Meredith.

“I was her grief counselor eleven years ago,” said Leigh Ann.

“I lost my dad in February of 2011 and then graduated high school that June,” said Meredith.

The two met, sitting at a table like the ones they go to now. At the time, Meredith was trying to understand the sudden loss of her dad, Tim.

“He was the best human being that I know, someone who I always wanted to make proud. He was at the top of my list,” said Meredith.

Leigh Ann was right there listening, helping.

“When it stops being hard, I need to not be doing this,” said Leigh Ann.

As for that everlasting question…

“Wow. Great question. What’s the end of my rainbow?” said Leigh Ann.

“Did she cry when she answered?” laughed Meredith.

“There’s not enough words to describe that,” said Leigh Ann. “Probably lots of different children with their stories.”

“A hug,” said Meredith.

Maybe the answer depends on who you ask and what they’re hoping to find. At the end of every meeting, they have a phrase they say to everyone.

“I am here for you,” said Meredith.