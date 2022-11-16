McADENVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a little jazz and a lot of rock and roll over at Revolver Records in McAdenville.

“If I can do this as opposed to having to work a real job, I’d rather do this,” laughed Ron Davis.

The record store is in the heart of Christmas Town, or McAdenville, North Carolina. Ron said moving their shop downtown was an easy choice last Nov.

“Quiet little town, no crime, everyone’s friendly; why would you want to be anywhere else?” said Ron.

Main Street in McAdenville isn’t very long, but it goes right through the middle of the small town of about 900 people. During Christmas time, it’s the place to be.

“Most of the locals I know by first name because they’re regulars here,” said Michelle Weresow. She runs the Italian restaurant in town, Terra Mia.

She said it used to be a grocery store back in the day. Many of the homes and buildings on main are a throwback to when it was a Mill town.

“A hundred years ago, these were all mill homes that housed all of the workers back then,” said Michelle.

The magic word in McAdenville

But changes are coming to Christmas town that will have a yearlong impact.

The old mill is turning into a shopping center and food hall; empty shops on main street won’t be vacant for much longer.

“Places don’t tend to stay vacant here very long,” said Ron.

Even during the holidays, Ron will stick with his preferred classics, with no Christmas music in the store. However, he does know the perfect record for McAdenville.

“It would have to be Bing Crosby, White Christmas,” laughed Ron. “That is what this place is about.”