SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One Salisbury shop seems to be where women with cancer cope and fight back.

“Sometimes you can find it in the smallest places,” said Tonyan Schoefield.

Just off Main Street, and standing in the sunlight, is where those seemingly mundane questions have honest answers.

“So many different emotions and feelings and all. I didn’t know what to feel,” said Dorothy Alexander.

It is hard to make sense of it all, especially when women like Dorothy face what they don’t understand. But, Tonyan, who owns Fit for a Queen Breast and Body Boutique, is guiding them along the way.

“I wanted people to feel for the next moment, the next few minutes was a place they can live in, for that time,” she said.

Her clients range from 39 to 90. All have fought breast cancer and are there to take a piece of themselves back.

“It was hard,” Tonyan recalled. “And even now, at 13 years later, I still think it was hard, yeah.”

At 43, Tonyan got that phone call from her doctor. She had breast cancer.

“That’s why I do what I do, because I should be gone. All the odds were stacked against me, literally,” Tonyan said.

The women coming to Fit for a Queen sometimes have a big fight ahead. She understands.

“It found its way into my bones, so technically, I have bone cancer now,” Tonyan said.

But cancer has never scared her.

“I just believe that God will allow me to live.”

Not when there’s so much joy and life to live for.

Tonyan’s doctor often calls her a miracle because subsequent screenings over the past several years have shown the cancer has not spread.