CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — This is a tale set in the city. A blue house in NoDa, colorful and pretty.

Home to a lovely couple, Jeff and Sherrie. Thanks to their neighborhood, their life is so merry.

They’ve got a fun house. It’s full of the small and big. “Is that a pig? Yup, that’s a pig.”

A pig by nature, that’s for sure.

But her title is “Princess Nellie.” She’s a 100-pound pig with short legs and a squishy belly.

“We’ve been in every size she makes. We’re a 2X now, we started at like an extra small in two years time.” Her cape is made of material so fine.

She has her own throne room and a special way to make her voice boom.

“She says, murf, murf, murf.” Princess Nellie knows her worth.

“You know with the pitch how important it is, I guess I should say.” The princess has no problem getting her way. “There are a lot of people at the gate and yell for Nellie every day.”

Her subjects are adoring and loyal, after all- Nellie is a royal.

“Without a doubt.” Yup, she’s got clout.

When it comes to pig-tales, there are only a few. So, we’ll bid you adieu with… That’ll do Nellie, that’ll do.