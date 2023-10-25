SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY HOMETOWN) — If Terry McCartney had a default setting, it’d be ‘go.’

“It just kept getting bigger and bigger, and maybe better,” said Terry.

Stacked up like Shelby’s own Rainbow Row are six new businesses in uptown. They’re all pastel-colored and ready to open with brand new businesses, like Tara Bott’s restaurant, T’s Tiny Café.

“So, I am the cheese lady or the food truck lady,” laughed Tara.

She’s moving from a food truck to a stationary spot on the new Rail Trail Boardwalk.

Terry dreamed up the concept a while ago, but there’s one thing she didn’t plan.

“It didn’t start out to be that way, but that’s how it happened and I’m delighted,” said Terry.

“They’re all women,” said Tara.

All of the business owners are women.

“Then, even Terry, the female who owns the whole property,” said Tara.

“When you want something done, get a woman to do it,” laughed Terry.

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, there is one man on the property. A massive bigfoot statue, better known as “Grateful Ted.”

“He’s going to be here for a long time, hopefully, one day we’ll get him a wife,” joked Terry. “We’ll see.”

While Grateful Ted stays put, Terry and these women will keep on going.