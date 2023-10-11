WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – At first glance, Waxhaw looks like a water tower town with small shops and a slow main street.

But that’s far from reality.

“No, never in a million years,” laughed Jamie McCrink.

Jamie never thought her family would own a skate shop, but they went for it. They opened Elephit Skate Shop this year and put their son, Caleb, the skater in the family, in charge.

“It’s just great seeing him so passionate about something,” said Jamie.

Speaking of passion…

“We have 8 dogs, and I will say this out loud. I question my sanity each time I say that out loud,” laughed Chris Malara.

Chris’s passion is right on the wall at Waxhaw Downtown Pawz. Pictures of all of his dogs are there, including a few customers.

Queen City News

“Without them, that lightbulb probably wouldn’t have went off and say we can make this happen in Waxhaw,” said Chris.

Both the skate shop and the pet store are new businesses in downtown Waxhaw. They are bringing a big city approach to small town main street.

“It really is a town of opportunity,” said Chris.

Opportunity to let passion lead. “Everybody needs to come here at least once,” said Jamie.

Try skating, sure.

Or rather, try going big.