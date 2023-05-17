SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Just about half a mile from City Hall is a building that’s not official, but it’s the spot where the official topic of conversation is Salisbury.

They don’t have an official name, but they have an official start time — 2 p.m. on Fridays at Koco Java.

“We approach people to try to make things happen,” Terry Osborne said.

The community drinks coffee at Koco Java and works to improve Salisbury.

For the last ten years, Terry and others in Salisbury come together to try to solve problems and help each other.

The invite is always open to everyone.

“People are always welcome,” Osborne said. “Somebody in this group will know 95 percent of the people who walk through that door.”

So far, they’ve helped some folks become American citizens and worked on fundraising for nonprofits. Mainly, they’ve just tried to do some good in their community.

Though it helps, it’s not the caffeine that makes the difference here, but rather the conversation.