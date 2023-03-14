BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A sense of peace settles in between the mountains off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Born from the unending shades of blue is a specific music, an Appalachian sound, that’s still cherished and played to this day.

“It’s not rocket science,” joked Chris Capozzoli.

He said it’s not hard, but Chris may be slightly underplaying his expertise.

“I’m on number 98 right now,” said Chris.

Guitar number 98 is a lot different compared to number one.

“I wish I still had it; I don’t. It was a rough machine,” laughed Chris, who owns Capozzoli Guitar Company.

Since he was 18, he’s been building guitars, something his mom Kathy encouraged him to do.

“I’d send her a picture all the time, bring them home, and show them to her,” said Chris.

Chris said he’d been drawn to music his whole life. He’s played every kind of music, including Appalachian music. So, it seemed normal for him to want to build his own guitar.

For years, he was self-taught until his mom passed away.

“I inherited some money, and I used it to get out there,” Chris remembered.

He used the money to attend a special school in Orgon that specialized in making instruments. He left the Carolinas for a bit but always knew he’d come back.

“My logo is the Tweetsie Railroad, the cross-section of the railroad track,” said Chris.

Chris already has plans for guitar number 100. To this day, he still thinks about his mom.

“I miss being able to show her; I think about her a lot,” said Chris. “I wish I could show her the end product.

Guitars and memories have something in common.

Both sweeten as they age.