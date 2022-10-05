KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s all about perspective. Some things are big.

“Right here, this track is for the cattle loader,” said Bill Ware.

Some small.

“The wires just drop down,” said Bill.

But take a peak in Bill’s world, and you’ll see things are not always as they appear.

“I feel great. Sometimes, I get excited,” laughed Bill. “I’ve seen all types of trains come through here.”

He’s been watching trains come through Kings Mountain his whole life.

“I’d rather not say how old I am,” laughed Bill. “I’m retired.”

So, he decided 20 years ago to take what he’s seen on the track and shrink it a bit.

“It has grown a little bit, but we’re limited by space,” said Bill.

Every holiday season, he sets up an interactive train track that runs all through the Kings Mountain Historical Museum.

“I sometimes wonder who’s more fascinated, who has more fun. The parents or the kids?” laughed Bill.

He’s loved trains for as long as he can remember but never worked on them. He said it’s all just fun.

We say he’s a conductor.

“I guess so,” laughed Bill.

It connects everyone — big and small.

Bill will start setting up in a few weeks and said it takes about 2-3 weeks to get the whole display up and running.

But it will be up during the holidays for many to enjoy.