ASHEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the heart of Asheville.

There’s the music.

The mountains.

And the one word everyone is happy to embrace.

“Now, it’s a whole different level of weirdness here,” laughed Mary Kelley, the co-owner of ‘Fleetwood’s.’

“Weird is a lifestyle, you know,” laughed Jennie Lou Nelson.

It’s become the unofficial slogan of the mountain town.

“There’s the ‘Keep Asheville weird’; I think that was taken from ‘Keep Austin Weird,’ but I think it’s ‘Keep Asheville weirder than Austin,'” said Mary.

When it comes to weird, it doesn’t get any more Asheville than Fleetwood’s.

“People love it; people are shocked by it,” said Mary. “People don’t know what to think sometimes.”

Fleetwood’s is eclectic.

There’s the vintage clothing, the ever-growing assortment of key chains, leather jackets, rock n’ roll records, and a bar.

Also…

“The Electric word life-that means forever!” shouted Jennie Lou.

A Vegas-style- excuse us- Asheville-style wedding chapel.

“Then the wedding chapel is like the icing on the cake,” said Mary.

Hundreds of couples have said ‘I do’ in the pink ‘chapel’ next to the bar.

“I think with Fleetwood’s, we were able to collect our weirdos,” Mary said. “The people that come in here and love it, and they’re regulars, they understand what we’re doing, and they feel at home.”

Here’s the thing — when it comes to weirdness, everyone is unusual in their own way.

“But here, people just see me and are like, ‘yes, Queen. You are it,'” laughed Jennie Lou.

At Fleetwood’s — and in Asheville — they just embrace it.

“Weird is welcoming; I do agree with that,” said Mary.

In fact, they’re fine with being a little weirder, and it’s working. The little vintage store/bar/wedding chapel in West Asheville has a pretty high success rate.

“We’ve had lots of Fleetwood’s babies and only one Fleetwood’s divorce I know of,” said Mary proudly.

So, yes — it’s the heart of Asheville.

Not the weirdness, but the people who prove that weirdness is welcoming.