CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS NOW) — Queen City News Now sat down with Levisha Johnson of Socialite Charlotte to talk about the return of the event.
The Ball is on Saturday, Dec. 23, from 7 – 11 p.m. at the Long Room.
by: Queen City News Digital Team
Posted:
Updated:
by: Queen City News Digital Team
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS NOW) — Queen City News Now sat down with Levisha Johnson of Socialite Charlotte to talk about the return of the event.
The Ball is on Saturday, Dec. 23, from 7 – 11 p.m. at the Long Room.