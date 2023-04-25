FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina and South Carolina are teaming up for a large hiring fair at Carowinds Wednesday.

NCWorks and SCWorks are hosting the Job Fair of the Carolinas on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held inside the park and is open to the public. Attendance is free, officials said. The amusement park will be closed Wednesday.

“We truly value our partnership with SC Works. Job Fair of the Carolinas is a great opportunity to connect talent to jobs on both sides of the state line,” Ronne Grantham, NCWorks Regional Operations Director with the North Carolina Department of Commerce, said. “And, what better location to hold the event than at Carowinds, a business located in both North Carolina and South Carolina.”

For more information, click here.