Sue Worrel, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, joined Queen City News Now to talk about the rise of antisemitism in the Carolinas and across the U.S. and to raise awareness about the Federation’s 2023 Main Event.
by: Queen City News Now
Posted:
Updated:
Sue Worrel, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, joined Queen City News Now to talk about the rise of antisemitism in the Carolinas and across the U.S. and to raise awareness about the Federation’s 2023 Main Event.