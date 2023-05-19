CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Atrium Health and the Carolina Panthers are teaming up to screen 2,000 student-athletes ahead of the next school year.

Typical sports screenings may not detect some heart abnormalities. The screenings aim to see a potential heart problem before it affects a student-athlete.

Heart of a Champion Day is a labor of love for Dr. David Pierce, who serves as the event’s medical director and is a sports medicine physician with Atrium Health.

Pierce hopes the event helps save lives. He’s spent years extensively studying cardiac deaths in athletes after losing his dad and uncles while they played sports.

Students from the following districts are eligible to register:

CMS

Anson County

UCPS

Cabarrus County

Lincoln County

Stanly County

Independent schools

York County

Registration closes May 21. Walk-up appointments will not be accepted.

The screenings include reviewing the athlete’s medical history, a sports-specific medical and musculoskeletal exam, a heart exam, and a vision test.

The screenings will be at Bank of America Stadium on June 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Go here for more information.