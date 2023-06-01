Charlotte baseball coach Robert Woodard talked with Queen City News Thursday about his 49ers’ berth. The team goes to Tennessee Friday for a 6 p.m. game in the post-season tournament. The regional includes Clemson and Lipscomb.
Charlotte 49ers baseball looking toward upcoming NCAA postseason
by: Queen City News Digital Team
Posted:
Updated:
FOLLOW QCN ON TWITTER
Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>