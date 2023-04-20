CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Envision Charlotte is calling on community members to “Clean the Queen” to celebrate Earth Day.

The organization said around 700 volunteers and more than 15 companies will take to the streets this “Earth Week” to make Charlotte sparkle by picking up trash in the Queen City.

The week of events will be capped off with several special events on Friday, April 21.

Clean the Queen Celebration – April 21st

1 – 2:30 p.m.

Grand Opening of Community Apiary, unveiling of Ally-branded beehives, featuring local honey tastings from Bee Downtown and live voting to name the queen bee of each hive!

3 – 6 p.m.

Celebrate the week with your fellow volunteers, live band, Giddy Goat onsite with delicious food, beer and wine available (each volunteer will be given a token for a free beverage to be used at celebration)

5 p.m.

Awards will be announced!

Envision Charlotte said Ally Financial recently announced a grant to support a collaboration with Bee Downtown for a community apiary, comprised of three beehives.

The exhibits will share lessons while also supporting the local honey bee population.