CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Flint Hill Fire Deputy COO Todd Wisner discusses fireworks safety ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Queen City News Digital Team
Posted:
Updated:
by: Queen City News Digital Team
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Flint Hill Fire Deputy COO Todd Wisner discusses fireworks safety ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now