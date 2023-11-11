CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS NOW) — The new hip-hop sensation inspired by Dr. Maya Angelou’s poem, “Life Doesn’t Frighten Me,” premieres at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte on Nov 4. Adapted for the stage by critically-acclaimed playwright Paige Hernandez and composed by Grammy-nominated jazz musician Kris Funn, this new play will have audiences facing their challenges and singing, “I am fearless royalty.”

The show runs until Nov. 19 in the Wells Fargo Playhouse at ImaginOn. The show is about 70 minutes long and is recommended for ages five and up. For more information, you can go to ctcharlotte.org.