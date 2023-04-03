CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte’s premier annual event, Women Lead NC, formerly known as Women > A Force in Business is returning to the Queen City on April 28.

This leadership development event unites hundreds of professional women and their male peers to explore pathways to leadership.

Along with personal achievement, the event promotes working together to bring along each other and the next generation of female leaders.

On Monday, Queen City News was joined by Emmy Boyette, the director of marketing at the NC Chamber. For further information on this month’s event, please click here.