CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS NOW) — Queen City News Now sat down with Kalisha Mitchell, vice president of advancement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas (BBBSCC), to talk about the fundraiser.

The goal is to raise at least $100,000 for BBBSCC’s programs so organizations can continue to provide services to children in the greater Charlotte area.

The campaign will culminate at the Big Toast fundraiser on Oct. 5, from 6-9 p.m. at the Collector’s Room at 2122 Freedom Drive.