NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, Queen City News Now spoke with Western Carolina University Political Science Professor Dr. Chris Cooper about the debt ceiling deal reached over the holiday weekend.

With days to spare before a potential first-ever government default, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement Sunday on a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and worked to ensure enough support in Congress to pass the measure in the coming week.

The Democratic president and Republican speaker spoke late in the day as negotiators rushed to draft and post the bill text for review, with compromises that neither the hard-right or left flank is likely to support. Instead, the leaders are working to gather backing from the political middle as Congress hurries toward votes before a June 5 deadline to avert a damaging federal default.

“Good news,” Biden declared Sunday evening at the White House.

“The agreement prevents the worst possible crisis, a default, for the first time in our nation’s history,” he said. “Takes the threat of a catastrophic default off the table.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.