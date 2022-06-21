Skip to content
Queen City Pride
Some politicians upset with local drag queen events
Top Queen City Pride Headlines
A record 275K attend Charlotte Pride weekend
What to know ahead of Charlotte Pride’s celebrations
Charlotte Pride celebrations kick off this weekend
Myers Park Baptist Church celebrates CLT Pride
Part 3: Trans people of Charlotte tell their stories
Trans men and women of Charlotte recall coming out
More Queen City Pride
Democrats unveiling ‘Transgender Bill of Rights’
Trans people of Charlotte tell their stories
Senator, church working to help NC LGBTQ+ community
Rock Hill Pride festival kicks off despite rain
Real estate agency owner has pride in work & life
Rock Hill Pride Festival ramping up security
Social posts critical of Union Co. LGBTQ+ community
Local News
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
Energy restored after ‘equipment offline’ in W CLT
View All Local News
National News
FL teacher removed after rant against student
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access …
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through Ohio store in smash-and-grab
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to …
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot …
Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end’ to Trump Org.
View All National News
North Carolina
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
View All North Carolina
South Carolina
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule
Fall activities in Upstate SC, Western NC
Child accidentally shoots, kills mom in SC
Worker was dead in store’s bathroom for 4 days
SC deputies investigate social media posts
SC woman wins $300K from scratch-off lottery ticket
View All South Carolina
Trending Stories
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
Panthers kicker Piñeiro reflects on his journey
Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Charlotte
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Up for Adoption!
Shelby lady on potato chip run nabs $100K scratchoff
2 teens arrested after NC double homicide: police
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Police ID man killed after shooting on I-485